Winnipeg

Boeser scores two, Vancouver Canucks pull off 6-2 upset of NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, back from left to right, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson celebrate Hoglander's goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck as Dylan DeMelo (2), Dylan Samberg (54) and Nino Niederreiter (62) look on, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















