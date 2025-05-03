ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7

By The Associated Press

Published

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.