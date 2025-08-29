Winnipeg

Arrest warrant issued in connection to fatal November 2024 crash

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A supplied image of Kevin Maytwayashing from 2003. (Manitoba RCMP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.