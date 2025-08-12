ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘An incredible show of cooperation’: Canadians, Americans meet for cross-border handshake

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Maralee speaks with Tim Chapman of the International Peace Garden about the recent cross-border handshake and what it means at this time in history.


















