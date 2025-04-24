ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

A Lois only zone: A Manitoba club where all members have the same name

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Lois Kruse and co-founder Lois Howard share the quirky 25-year story of Manitoba’s one-of-a-kind Lois Club.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.