ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘A certain nostalgia’: Winnipeg orchestra brings video game music to life

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Dann Bjornson and James Paluk share how the Winnipeg Video Game Orchestra brings iconic game soundtracks to the stage.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.