Central library branch asked to leave Paul Martin Building in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Public Library needs a new home for its central branch after being asked to leave its temporary location inside the Paul Martin Building in downtown Windsor.

Sunsplash cancelled, finances sited as as main challenge

The Executive Director of the Belle River BIA said she understands why community members are upset over the cancellation of a beloved event.

Spits clinch playoff spot

A year after missing the playoffs, the Windsor Spitfires are headed back to the post-season.

Buses cancelled, chance of freezing drizzle

The watches and warnings have come down but the chance of flurries and freezing drizzle remains Thursday morning.

‘An ambush’: Forest Glade French Immersion students are moving

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s (GECDSB) decision to shift the French Immersion Program out of Forest Glade Public School was presented to parents for the first time Wednesday night.

Historic Canadian flag on display in Windsor amid national call for pride

As Canada marks the 60th anniversary of its iconic red and white maple leaf flag, Chimczuk Museum is giving residents a rare chance to see a piece of national history up close.

ODSP recipients struggling to keep pace with stretched housing costs in Windsor-Essex

For Kevin McShan, financial independence is something he strives for. But as an Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) recipient, it remains out of reach.

A snowplow operator’s advice for weathering a storm

As Windsor-Essex prepares to be walloped by a significant winter storm, those tasked with clearing the way are already on the road.

State of the City address centers around unifying and persevering

U.S. president Donald Trump has been lauded by many for the aggressive start to his second term in office, but the threat of tariffs has soured countries like Canada, who are close trading partners with their American neighbours.

2,000 push-ups, 2,000 lives: Windsor-Essex steps up for mental health

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex is inviting the community to take part in The Push-Up Challenge, a fitness-based initiative aimed at promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

One suspect sought, three arrested after group retail thefts

Windsor police officers have arrested three people and issued a warrant for a fourth suspect after almost $3,400 in items stolen in series of organized group retail thefts.

Freezing rain warning in effect, some areas expecting 10 to 40 centimetres of snow

The highly anticipated winter storm is headed its way towards Windsor-Essex and some areas are anticipating anywhere from 10 to 40 centimetres of snowfall.

LaSalle police warning community of jewelry fraud

Residents of LaSalle are being warned by the police regarding a fraud scheme involving jewelry being sold in a parking lot.

The extra help some Black Windsor high school students are getting to graduate

Both of Windsor’s English-language school boards offer graduation coaches to provide additional support for racialized students, particularly those who identify as Black, African, or Caribbean.

Not sure what to do this Family Day? Give fishing a try

Ontario is offering free fishing this Monday for Family Day, allowing people to get a taste of the sport without a license or Outdoors Card.