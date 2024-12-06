Suspect on the loose after break-in and assault in Windsor
Early Sunday morning, a man broke into a south Windsor residence and attacked a woman in her home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Early Sunday morning, a man broke into a south Windsor residence and attacked a woman in her home.
In a day of blistering heat, six-year-old Landon Bevan was all smiles as he stood on his driveway handing out lemonade; after all, he knew it was for an important cause.
A male has been charged and arrested after committing an indecent act in front of a convenience store.
A man in Sarnia with possession of a weapon and outstanding arrest warrants was arrested on Saturday.
The completion date for a construction project around Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road in Windsor is being pushed back again.
Windsor’s heat warning continues on Sunday, as the dangerously hot conditions continue until mid-week.
The town of Essex is asking for residents’ input on their Asset Management Plan through a survey.
The Town of Amherstburg officially opened eight new pickleball courts on Saturday morning.
Local children facing hunger will have more access to food with the launch of Summer Eats for Kids program in Windsor-Essex.
A workshop is being held in Windsor on Saturday for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
A suspect has been arrested and charged for a break-and-enter, following after a previous arrest for a string of break-and-enters in Windsor a month earlier.
A heat warning from Environment Canada is in effect for Windsor, as dangerously hot conditions begin Saturday afternoon.
The Border City Boxing Club is hosting Rumble on the Rooftop on July 12.
A Windsorite trapped in Tel Aviv says he’s finally heard from Canadian officials — but he’s still stuck in a region on edge, a full week after conflict between Israel and Iran flared up.
A wandering husky is home safe and sound thanks to two quick-thinking Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics.
A Chatham family is preparing to welcome home their 17-year-old son after a grueling and groundbreaking battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.