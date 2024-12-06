ADVERTISEMENT

Lemonade stands to selling toys: A Belle River family fights ‘king’ of cancers

In a day of blistering heat, six-year-old Landon Bevan was all smiles as he stood on his driveway handing out lemonade; after all, he knew it was for an important cause.

Man charged after indecent act in Sarnia

A male has been charged and arrested after committing an indecent act in front of a convenience store.

Sarnia man with weapon and outstanding arrest warrants charged

A man in Sarnia with possession of a weapon and outstanding arrest warrants was arrested on Saturday.

Completion date for Walker Road-Tecumseh Road construction project delayed again

The completion date for a construction project around Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road in Windsor is being pushed back again.

Heat warning continues in Windsor, with ‘dangerously hot conditions’

Windsor’s heat warning continues on Sunday, as the dangerously hot conditions continue until mid-week.

Essex asks residents to give input through survey

The town of Essex is asking for residents’ input on their Asset Management Plan through a survey.

Amherstburg opens 8 new pickleball courts

The Town of Amherstburg officially opened eight new pickleball courts on Saturday morning.

Windsor food program addresses growing need among local children

Local children facing hunger will have more access to food with the launch of Summer Eats for Kids program in Windsor-Essex.

Workshop being held in Windsor to assist people with the legal name and gender marker change process in Ontario

A workshop is being held in Windsor on Saturday for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Suspect charged after break-and-enter in Windsor

A suspect has been arrested and charged for a break-and-enter, following after a previous arrest for a string of break-and-enters in Windsor a month earlier.

Heat warning in effect for Windsor, dangerous temperatures begin Saturday afternoon

A heat warning from Environment Canada is in effect for Windsor, as dangerously hot conditions begin Saturday afternoon.

Free boxing show coming to Windsor

The Border City Boxing Club is hosting Rumble on the Rooftop on July 12.

‘Left in the dark’: Windsor man stuck in Tel Aviv still waiting on help from Ottawa

A Windsorite trapped in Tel Aviv says he’s finally heard from Canadian officials — but he’s still stuck in a region on edge, a full week after conflict between Israel and Iran flared up.

Paramedics help husky pup find his way home

A wandering husky is home safe and sound thanks to two quick-thinking Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics.

Chatham teen defies the odds as family prepares for long-awaited homecoming

A Chatham family is preparing to welcome home their 17-year-old son after a grueling and groundbreaking battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.