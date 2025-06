WNBA team coming to Detroit

Josh Harris, left, managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Arn Tellem, Detroit Pistons vice chairman, Nic Barlage, representing the Cleveland Cavaliers, listen as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 30, 2025, in New York, announcing WNBA basketball expansion teams in Philadelphia, Detroit and Cleveland. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)