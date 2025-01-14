ADVERTISEMENT

Windsor

St. Clair student takes home award in provincial video contest

Published

Developmental Services Worker student Dave Andrews, DSW professor and program coordinator Kathryn Hansen and student Onyi Mbamalu pose together during DSW Week in Chatham. (Source: Kathryn Hansen/St. Clair College)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.