Windsor

PLAYOFF TRACKER: Windsor Spitfires take game 2 over Soo Greyhounds

By CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff

Windsor Spitfires win 7-1 against the Soo Greyhounds in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarter Final in Windsor, Ont. on March 29, 2025 (Windsor Spitfires/Facebook)