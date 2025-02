Old Dominion making summer tour pitstop in Windsor

Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, of Old Dominion" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)