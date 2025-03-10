ADVERTISEMENT

Windsor

Foreigner adds second day to Windsor stop after selling out July 4

By Bailey Shakyaver

Published

Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)