Wild weather in Australia: Video shows beaches battered by swells
CTVNews.ca Published Monday, June 13, 2022 10:20AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 13, 2022 10:25AM EDT
A low-pressure system coming from New Zealand brought huge swells across Australia's east coast on Monday.
Though some surfers braved the waves, the swells prompted warnings and closures as some of the country's most iconic beaches were swept by huge waves.
The cold front also brought blizzard-like conditions to Tasmania over the weekend.
