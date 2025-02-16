ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Toronto to get nearly 25 cm of snow Sunday morning

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The GTA is expected to get hit with up to another 25 cm of snow, on top of what has already fallen this weekend.


















Photos

