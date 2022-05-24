They were the very last of their kind in New York City.

On Monday, the city's only remaining public pay phones were removed from their location at 7th Avenue and 50th Street, near Times Square.

The last two booths were removed by a crane, marking the "end of an era," according to Manhattan Borough President Marc D. Levine.

In 1995, when the city started removing payphones, there were more than 8,100 of them across town.

According to local media, Manhattan will keep four of the old-fashioned phone booths on the Upper West Side, on West End Avenue at 66th, 90th, 100th and 101st streets.

Watch the video at the top of this article.