There were more than enough headlines in 2022 to raise your anxiety level and your blood pressure, but this year was also full of moments that just had to be seen to be believed.

The list of the most-watched videos on CTVNews.ca this year featured some one-in-a-million animal encounters and a pair of hilarious reactions from boys who weren't thrilled with what the day had in store for them.

Here are five caught-on-cam moments that grabbed our attention in 2022.

Boy runs into slow-moving sloth while zip lining

Sometimes, life comes at you fast.

For a boy zip lining through a Costa Rican rainforest on March 13, life came at him slow.

A tour guide at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment a child zip lining through a rainforest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, collided with a sloth that was clinging to the cable.

According to Flavio Leiton Ramos, the owner of the park, "The sloth or child weren’t hurt, and they just had to wait for the sloth to get out of the way for around 15 minutes."

Nine-year-old tired of shovelling snow

Nine-year-old Carter Trozzolo's heavy sighs spoke for everyone in Toronto when he was asked by CTV Toronto about shovelling the sidewalk after a massive blizzard hit the city in January.

In a video that was viewed millions of times, Trozzolo said he was out shovelling all day for "my neighbours, friends, and probably people I don't even know."

Trozzolo's hilarious reaction garnered international attention, even landing him an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson gave Trozzolo $1,000 for his troubles.

Fish inception: Ice fisher catches pike being swallowed by muskie

It's not often that a fish tale as improbable as this has video evidence to back it up.

Jerry Burke, and angler from Ontario's Killarney area, managed to hook a 51-cm northern pike just before it was grabbed by a 127-cm muskie.

Burke managed to capture his surprising catch on video during an ice fishing event on Georgian Bay in late January.

Burke told CTV News in a message that the muskie was released with the pike still in its mouth.

Puppy escapes clutches of bald eagle

In a split-second, a tiny puppy went from minding its own business to fighting for its life – and it was all caught on camera.

Doorbell camera footage captured the moment an eight-month-old Yorkie puppy named Coco escaped the claws of a bald eagle that swooped into a Metlakatla, B.C. backyard and snatched it on June 16.

Coco can be heard frantically yelping as the eagle tries to carry it away, but is then seen sprinting back to the back porch after making a dramatic escape.

According to her owners, the puppy recovered after three days under veterinary care and returned to running around the yard "like nothing happened to her."

Prince Louis throws tantrums at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis struggled to stay amused by the pomp and pageantry during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The four-year-old royal stole the show and the public's heart when he covered his ears and appeared to scream during a Royal Air Force flyover at Buckingham Palace on June 2.

Three days later, Louis was spotted throwing a tantrum during the Platinum Pageant event, sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate Middleton, and covering her mouth with his hand.