WATCH: Police borrow family's boat to chase a suspected jet ski thief in Florida
Published Monday, June 6, 2022 2:18PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 6, 2022 2:22PM EDT
Police in Volusia County, Fla., have released video showing officers borrowing a family’s boat to chase down a suspect accused of stealing a jet ski.
In the video, officers were seen asking a family if they could use their boat, then took the vessel to pursue the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody and the jet ski was returned to its owner, the sheriff’s office said.
