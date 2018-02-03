W5's Access to Information request with Health Canada
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 7:00AM EST
W5 filed several access to information requests with Health Canada in 2017.
We were told a full national report could take a year to compile, so we requested it a few provinces at a time.
This was one request:
All correspondence between Health Canada and parties in regards to unexplained losses and pilferage of drugs from hospitals in 2016 for the provinces of British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Break and enters were not included.
These 99 pages are what we received in January 2018 and it includes reports from British Columbia, Nova Scotia and two from Manitoba. Identifying information has been redacted by Health Canada. We will update this page as more results come in.
