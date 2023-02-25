Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
The tourism board in Thunder Bay, Ont. probably won’t like this week’s W5 episode.
Maybe they should, if it helps to undo a despicable and embarrassing reputation: Thunder Bay is Canada’s murder capital.
There are more murders per capita in the city than anywhere else in the nation.
Homicide rate per 100,000 population, by Census Metropolitan Areas (Data source: Statistics Canada)
What makes it worse is that many Thunder Bay murders have an undeniable stink of racism. Racism that targets Indigenous people. Racism that many believe is a barrier to solving a slew of missing persons cases that end up in undeterminable deaths.
This week’s W5 is a first-hand story told by Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon. Ryan loves Thunder Bay. It’s where he spent much of his youth, playing hockey and visiting friends and family.
But Ryan admits that he also fears Thunder Bay. It’s a city in which young Indigenous people have repeatedly turned up dead in local waterways. Ryan suspects that the murder rate in Thunder Bay is actually higher than reported because at least some of those bodies were murder victims.
Ryan McMahon’s investigation also sheds light on the history of racism in Thunder Bay, and examines the failings and the injustices of its social systems and institutions. (Crave)
Back in 2018, Ryan produced a podcast about it. He ended up uncovering more questions than answers. That’s why he produced a four-part docuseries on Crave to look more closely at what happened in several specific cases that are wrapped in and even fuelled by racism.
A Crave publicity person sent me a screener, so I could watch episode one. She was hoping that we might do a story on Ryan and his series. But when I saw episode one I thought, wow the best way to share Ryan’s story…is to share Ryan’s story.
So, this week, W5 viewers will see Ryan’s documentary on what happened to a young and talented hockey player named Jordan Wabasse. And he dissects the fascinating murder trial of a young white man named Brayden Bushby, who was accused of murdering an Indigenous woman Barbara Kentner in the most heinous way: by throwing a steel trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle.
Watch 'Thunder Bay' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m. or watch the series on Crave
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
U.K. to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians
Britain's government will make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians after their country was unable to host the competition because of Russia's invasion last year.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
German leader seeks Indian support for Russia's isolation
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine.
-
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
-
-
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
More than 70 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso, extremists say
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
-
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Germans from all political sides expected at Ukraine peace rally
A rally in Berlin calling for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine is expected to draw thousands of people from across the political spectrum Saturday, including the far left and the far right.
-
EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade
The European Union agreed Saturday to impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine targeting more officials and organizations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones, as well as restricting trade on products that could be used by the armed forces.
-
Nepal PM faces crisis over choice of presidential candidate
A member of Nepal's largest political party filed his candidacy for next month's presidential election in a decision backed by the prime minister that now threatens to bring down his fragile coalition government. Ram Chandra Poudel of the opposition Nepali Congress party is supported by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, but he is not a coalition partner.
-
Schools reopen as Syrians live with quake's devastation
Schools resumed classes in Syria's rebel-held northwest Saturday after closing for nearly three weeks following an earthquake that devastated the region, local officials said, even as many schoolchildren suffer from shock.
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
-
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
-
TikTok investigation sign of data privacy, geopolitical climate: academics
An investigation into TikTok launched by Canada's Privacy Commissioner this week is a symptom of growing unrest around data privacy, but also a sign of the extent of geopolitical tensions, academics say.
-
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84.
-
U.K. to offer 3,000 Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians
Britain's government will make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians after their country was unable to host the competition because of Russia's invasion last year.
-
Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term
A court in Paris convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges Friday and sentenced him to six years in prison.
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
-
Beware the budget butt lift, regulators warn amid social media-inspired boom
Health regulators are warning about the dangers of budget butt lift surgeries in the wake of a social media-inspired boom.
-
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap leads LPGA Thailand after 7-under 65
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second round at the LPGA Thailand on Friday.
-
Chelsea manager Potter says he has received death threats
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he and his family have received death threats in the wake of the team's poor form. Potter said Friday he had been targeted by an anonymous email account.
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.