Long-term care homes' responses to W5
W5
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 7:00AM EDT
Extendicare’s statement to W5:
“We do not believe that the lawsuit or the damages sought in it have merit and are vigorously defending ourselves against the claim.
We understand that in accordance with a Court order the class action against Revera was discontinued. We have reason to believe that the class action lawsuit against Extendicare – which was brought by the same lawyers and involves allegations of a similar nature – is likely to reach a similar conclusion.
Extendicare prides itself on its reputation for quality and our mission of helping people live better. For 50 years, Extendicare has been caring for people across Canada and our locations are currently home to more than 14,800 residents. Our team consists of thousands of professionals who work with our residents and their families every day, and we are proud of the work they do.
We care about the people and families we serve, and our staff work to provide them with comfort, care, and compassion when it is most needed.”
While resident privacy protections and the ongoing legal process limit what we can provide, should you have any further questions that you would like to send us by email, we will do our best to provide a further response.
Thank you.
Tim Lukenda, President and CEO, Extendicare
Sienna Senior Living’s statement to W5:
As you know, the proposed class action against Sienna is currently before the courts and therefore we cannot comment on the matter beyond what we have already said publicly.
We maintain that the claim does not have merit, and we continue to vigorously defend it through the appropriate court process.
We hope to have a further update on this matter in the next few weeks. If we have more information at that time, we will provide an update.
Dave Bourne, Director, Communications, Sienna Senior Living
Revera’s statement to W5:
At Revera, we are committed to providing a safe, caring and supportive environment in which all our residents are treated with dignity and respect. The Court approved the discontinuance of the proposed class action lawsuit earlier this year. We will deal with any further actions presented to us at the appropriate time.
Larry Roberts, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, Revera