The W5 documentary Second Opinion focuses on Dr. Brooks Fallis’ advocacy during the pandemic and what he maintains was the political interference that cost him his leadership position at William Osler Health System in Brampton, Ont. Both the premier’s office and the hospital reject that allegation.

For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country. To accommodate their busy schedules the doctors agreed to meet on a Zoom call on a Sunday afternoon.

The conversation is edited for time. (Watch the conversation in our video player above)

Correspondent Molly Thomas opens with a question for Dr. Michael Warner, the Medical Director, Critical Care, at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. Dr. Warner explains why he decided to speak out during the pandemic.

Dr. Lisa Barrett is a Clinician Scientist and Infectious Disease expert in Halifax. Dr. Barrett begins by stressing that part of her medical advocacy role is the importance of sharing medical information with Canadians.

In Montreal, Dr. Donald Vinh is an infectious disease specialist. Dr. Vinh makes the point that a doctor’s “employer is the government and your employer is also the one who is dictating policies.”

Dr. Shazma Mithani works as an emergency physician in Edmonton. Dr. Mithani says doctors should not “be muzzled when we're just trying to get the truth out to the public.”

Dr. Doug Eyolfson has direct experience in politics. An emergency doctor in Winnipeg, Dr. Eyolfson was a Liberal Member of Parliament from 2015 – 2019.

As a retired emergency room doctor in Vancouver, Dr. Lyne Filiatrault is active promoting sound medical COVID-19 measures through the organization Protect Our Province in British Columbia.

In Regina, Dr. Alexander Wong works as an infectious disease physician with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Dr. Wong says he is aware of the consequences of speaking out saying it’s “just the reality of where we're at right now.”

