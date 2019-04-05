Canadian Ophthalmological Society and Canadian Cornea, External Disease and Refactive Surgery Society statement to CTV News and W5
W5
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 4:00PM EDT
Below is a statement provided by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society and Canadian Cornea, External Disease and Refactive Surgery Society to CTV News and W5:
"We are saddened about Jessica Starr’s death and convey our sympathy to her family, friends and all who are affected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and one of the few that is rising. However, it cannot be reduced to any single cause, and there is no clinical evidence linking suicide to laser vision correction surgery.
Based on the 7,000+ studies conducted, the millions of satisfied patients and the successful twenty years in-market history, we are fully confident in the safety and efficacy of laser vision correction for qualified candidates.
The safety and the benefits of laser vision correction procedures have been recognized by organizations with the highest standards for safety and visual acuity -- including the U.S. Military and NASA, who conducted their own independent research. Today, these organizations make laser vision correction procedures available to improve the vision of their most elite personnel, including sharpshooters and astronauts.
Not everyone is a candidate for laser vision correction and every individual must weigh the risks and benefits of an elective medical procedure. The Canadian Ophthalmological Society and the Canadian Cornea, External Diseases and Refractive Surgery Society actively support patient education efforts with the goal of ensuring those who are interested in laser vision correction get the information they need to make the right decision for themselves and their vision."
Anyone contemplating suicide or worried about a friend or loved one should contact the Canada Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS) at the following toll-free number: 1-833-456-4566. Services are available in English and French, 24 hours a day.