Aviva Canada investigation summaries for issues and unjustified invoicing by auto collision centres
Jessica Piche, W5 Associate Producer
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 7:00AM EST
The following are summary reports for unjustified invoicing practices by vehicle collision repair centres investigated by Aviva Canada, and responses to the investigation by collision centres where provided.
Data source: Aviva Canada
CAR AID AUTO COLLISION
In August 2017, a Lexus was repaired by Car Aid Auto Collision following a purported accident at Pine Valley and Highway 407 in Vaughan. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $4,047.97 by Aviva.
CarAid invoiced Aviva $7,375.76 (plus HST) for the repairs done to the Lexus. A post-repair analysis revealed charges for parts invoiced as replaced but not replaced, including replacements for undamaged vehicle parts, and work not completed.
In total, the investigation revealed $2,946.89 in unjustified charges for parts.
ENZO CAR CLINIC
In June 2017, a Toyota Venza was repaired by Enzo Car Clinic following a purported accident at Weston Road and Highway 401 in Toronto. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $4,812.55.
Enzo Car Clinic invoiced Aviva $14,939.33 (HST included) for repairs to the Toyota.
Aviva also paid the $1,000 deductible as an additional charge. A post-repair analysis revealed charges for parts invoiced as replaced but not replaced at all, work not done and a missing part that was not reinstalled. The work to be done was outlined in two appraisals by Enzo Car Clinic.
The investigation revealed $5,131.20 in unjustified charges for the original appraisal.
A supplemental appraisal by Enzo claimed additional damages to be repaired, resulting in a further $4,816.70 in unjustified charges, for a total of almost $10,000.
EUGENE COLLISION LTD.
In June 2017, a Honda Pilot was repaired by Eugene Collision Ltd. following a purported accident at Weston Road and Highway 401 in Toronto. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $2,078.18 by Aviva.
Eugene Collision Ltd. invoiced Aviva $2,440.14 (HST included).
A post-repair analysis revealed charges for work not done, unnecessary work performed and one part billed as replaced which was not replaced at all. In total, the investigation revealed $367.82 in unjustified charges for parts.
FALCON AUTO CENTRE
In September 2017, a 2012 Mazda was repaired by Falcon Auto Body following a purported accident at Central Parkway and Burnhampthorpe Road W. in Mississauga. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $2,359.91 by Aviva.
Falcon Auto Body invoiced Aviva $2,788.64, (including HST) for repairs to the Mazda.
A post-repair analysis revealed charges for parts invoiced as replaced but not replaced at all, parts repaired but not repaired at all and work not completed. In total, the investigation revealed $922.64 in unjustified charges for parts.
LYONS AUTO BODY
In January 2017, a Lexus was repaired by Lyons Auto Body following a purported accident at Mississauga Road and QEW. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $1,613.44 by Aviva.
Lyons Auto Body invoiced Aviva $4,566.70 (including HST) for the repairs to the Lexus.
A post-repair analysis revealed deliberate additional damage done to the vehicle, parts invoiced as replaced but repaired or not replaced, undamaged parts not replaced but invoiced as replaced and discrepancy in parts allowed on appraisal. In total, the investigation revealed $1,604.38 in unjustified charges for parts and a charge of $810.00 for repairs to a part deliberately damaged by Lyons Auto Body for a total of $2,414.38 in unjustified charges for parts.
After W5 contacted Lyons Auto Body with details of the investigation, they denied any wrongdoing during an on-camera interview.
In November 2017, a Chrysler was repaired by Lyons Auto Body following a single vehicle collision purported to be at a Tim Horton’s drive-through. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $2,008.12 by Aviva.
Lyons Auto Body invoiced Aviva $3,046.14 (including HST) for repairs to the Chrysler.
A post-repair analysis revealed work not done, parts repaired and not replaced but invoiced as replaced, undamaged vehicle parts not replaced but invoiced as replaced and discrepancy in parts allowed on appraisal. In total, the investigation revealed $661.10 in unjustified charges for parts.
After W5 contacted Lyons Auto Body with details of the investigation, they denied any wrongdoing during an on-camera interview.
McLAREN COLLISION CENTRE
In September 2017, a Chrysler was repaired by McLaren Collision Centre following a purported accident at Central Parkway and Burnhampthorpe Road W. in Mississauga. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $3,484.36 by Aviva.
McLaren Collision Centre invoiced Aviva $9,862.75 for repairs done to the Chrysler.
A post-repair analysis revealed numerous charges for parts invoiced as replaced but not replaced at all, parts repaired but not repaired at all and work not done. In total, the investigation revealed $4,710.10 in unjustified charges for parts.
In May 2017, a Ford Fusion was repaired by McLaren Collision Centre following a purported accident at Mavis Road and Queensway in Mississauga. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $2,561.54 by Aviva.
McLaren Collision Centre invoiced Aviva $4,880.32 for repairs made to the Ford.
A post-repair analysis revealed numerous charges for parts invoiced as replaced but not replaced at all, work not done and one part deliberately damaged and then repaired.
In total, the investigation revealed $1,877.41 in unjustified charges for parts and a charge of $515.20 for repairs to a part deliberately damaged by McLaren Collision Centre, for a total of $2,392.61 in unjustified charges for parts.
TAURUS AUTO COLLISION
In May 2017, a 2012 Mazda 5 was repaired by Taurus Auto Collision following a purported accident at Mavis Road and Queensway in Mississauga. The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $4,691.08 by Aviva.
Taurus Auto Collision invoiced Aviva $5,469.77 for the repairs done to the Mazda. A post-repair analysis revealed charges for parts repaired but not repaired or reconditioned, parts replaced but instead repaired and refinished and a part repaired and refinished but not repaired at all.
In total, the investigation revealed $1,188.00 in unjustified charges for parts.
CARSTAR CONCORD
This was the only auto body shop that had no unjustified charges.
In August 2017, a Ford Fusion was repaired by Carstar Concord following a purported accident at Pine Valley and Highway 407 in Vaughan.
The vehicle in question had been staged and the damage independently appraised at $2,366.03 by Aviva. Carstar invoiced Aviva $2,475.01 for the repairs done to the Ford Fusion.
A post-repair analysis determined that while Carstar’s invoice was slightly higher than the pre-scenario appraisal, no additional repairs or replacements were added to the final bill.
Issues and Unjustified Invoicing
No issues were determined.