The stories are horrific and heartbreaking. Families are being fractured, as men of fighting age are required to stay within Ukraine’s borders, while their families get to safety.

Transport is chaotic, with a train trip that would normally take two hours now taking 30.

Desperate, Ukrainians and others are fleeing to neighbouring countries south and west of Ukraine. The majority are crossing into Poland, where shelters have been set up with food, cots and a chance to rest.

That’s where W5 spoke with Zoya, a grandmother who walked 15 kilometres in the cold to get to safety with her daughter and five-year-old granddaughter. As Zoya and the young girl played with a pink flamingo toy, she told W5 they were exhausted, but trying to stay positive.

Olga, who travelled only with her cat and one suitcase, told W5 that she had a lot of friends still left in Kyiv and didn’t know what would happen to them.

Racism is rearing its ugly head as some Black refugees report being blocked from boarding trains and being delayed at border crossings.

Stephanie, a medical student from Nigeria, was trying to get through the border with her brother. It took four days. Visible minorities, the majority of them students from African or South Asian countries studying in Ukraine, are just trying to return to their home countries. They keep warm around a small campfire while waiting for their chance to cross.

Once on the Polish side of the border there is some hope for refugees, with countries opening their doors. On Friday the Canadian government announced that an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada and stay for up to two years.

Others will be allowed to immigrate as permanent residents.