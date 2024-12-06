All 6 endangered spotted owls released in Fraser Valley have died, B.C. says
Concern is growing about the future of the endangered northern spotted owl in B.C.
The death of a neurodivergent teenager at the hands of B.C. RCMP is raising questions from his family and critics about the Mounties’ use of force.
British Columbia is seeing “peaking influenza activity” even as other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and COVID-19 are in decline, and health officials are reminding people to get vaccinated.
The rush to show patriotism amid a looming trade war with the United States has arrived in British Columbia.
The parents of a 15-year-old boy with autism who died in a police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C., last weekend are speaking publicly for the first time.
The Naden Band at CFB Esquimalt marched into Vancouver’s B.C. Place on Saturday with a bonus member in tow: Katy Perry.
U.S.-made mobile bleachers have become the latest surprise casualty of the tense trade relationship between Canada and its southern neighbours.
Another case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in B.C.’s Kootenay region, as the government prepares for additional containment measur
An elementary school teacher from B.C. has been suspended after repeatedly “frightening” young students by yelling at them, and in some cases slamming his fists onto a child’s desk.
Police in Prince George, B.C., say officers have seized hundreds of pills and other suspected drugs including fentanyl and methadone in an operation targeting trafficking outside a pharmacy.
A B.C. man described by a judge as a “vulgar, unhappy misogynist” has been sentenced to three months in jail for unleashing a profanity-filled tirade on a woman whose car he sideswiped.
A UBC student has developed a bamboo alternative to plastic take-out containers after researching the option for more than a year.
A recent visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) was so significant to the community that it not only advanced reconciliation efforts, but rectified wrongdoings made in the past, says an elected councillor.
A British Columbia woman is dead and police are searching for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in the province’s East Kootenay region.
One year after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Surrey, B.C., two men have pleaded guilty to several charges – including interfering with a dead body.
A man charged with breaking into a Surrey woman’s home and sexually assaulting her last year has been charged with additional crimes, according to authorities.