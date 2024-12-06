ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nobody wanted this outcome’: Family of Surrey teen killed by RCMP questions use of force

The death of a neurodivergent teenager at the hands of B.C. RCMP is raising questions from his family and critics about the Mounties’ use of force.

Flu activity in B.C. peaking as COVID-19, respiratory virus decline

British Columbia is seeing “peaking influenza activity” even as other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and COVID-19 are in decline, and health officials are reminding people to get vaccinated.

‘Trump has triggered this in us’: Canadian pride sweeps B.C.

The rush to show patriotism amid a looming trade war with the United States has arrived in British Columbia.

‘I just want to see my baby’: Parents of 15-year-old with autism speak out after son shot, killed by police in B.C.

The parents of a 15-year-old boy with autism who died in a police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C., last weekend are speaking publicly for the first time.

Esquimalt Naden Band performs with Katy Perry, Chris Martin at Invictus Games

The Naden Band at CFB Esquimalt marched into Vancouver’s B.C. Place on Saturday with a bonus member in tow: Katy Perry.

Surrey’s American bleacher boycott latest unlikely product of Canada-U.S. trade tensions

U.S.-made mobile bleachers have become the latest surprise casualty of the tense trade relationship between Canada and its southern neighbours.

B.C. records 5th case of ‘zombie deer’ disease, more measures planned

Another case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in B.C.’s Kootenay region, as the government prepares for additional containment measur

B.C. teacher suspended for ‘frightening’ young students with yelling, fist-pounding

An elementary school teacher from B.C. has been suspended after repeatedly “frightening” young students by yelling at them, and in some cases slamming his fists onto a child’s desk.

Hundreds of pills seized in bust outside pharmacy in Prince George, B.C.

Police in Prince George, B.C., say officers have seized hundreds of pills and other suspected drugs including fentanyl and methadone in an operation targeting trafficking outside a pharmacy.

‘Vile’ road rage rant gets B.C. man 3 months in jail

A B.C. man described by a judge as a “vulgar, unhappy misogynist” has been sentenced to three months in jail for unleashing a profanity-filled tirade on a woman whose car he sideswiped.

UBC student creates environmentally friendly bamboo take out containers

A UBC student has developed a bamboo alternative to plastic take-out containers after researching the option for more than a year.

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘right wrongs’ during emotional visit to Squamish Nation, says councillor

A recent visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) was so significant to the community that it not only advanced reconciliation efforts, but rectified wrongdoings made in the past, says an elected councillor.

Police investigating B.C. crash that left woman dead, 2 others injured

A British Columbia woman is dead and police are searching for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in the province’s East Kootenay region.

2 men guilty of failing to stop, interfering with body in fatal pedestrian crash

One year after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Surrey, B.C., two men have pleaded guilty to several charges – including interfering with a dead body.

Surrey sexual assault suspect facing additional voyeurism, trespassing charges: police

A man charged with breaking into a Surrey woman’s home and sexually assaulting her last year has been charged with additional crimes, according to authorities.