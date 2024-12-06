Parts of Whistler Mountain Bike Park closed due to ‘aggressive cougar activity’
Sections of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park were closed Saturday after reports of “aggressive cougar activity” in the area, officials say.
A Vancouver lawyer has admitted to improperly notarizing documents and solemnly declaring affidavits that contained information he knew was false in order to help a corporate client secure a $3.3-million loan from a U.S. bank.
If you open Google on Saturday, art by a Vancouverite will show up on the homepage.
To mark National Indigenous Peoples Day Saturday, a blessing ceremony was held for a new piece of public art that stands in the plaza outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in downtown Vancouver.
Kelowna resident Sean Green broke the record for most Grouse Grinds in a single day during the Multi Grouse Grind Challenge Friday, completing 21 ascents. (Photos courtesy of Grouse Mountain)
There’s a new record for the most Grouse Grinds completed in a single day.
The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for several regions in the Interior and adding high streamflow advisories for several others.
A geography student built an interactive website after fleeing from Flin Flon in late May.
Nearly 300 million people around the world are at risk of starvation, according to the recently released Global Report on Food Crises.
Carbon taxes are falling out of style, with the federal and provincial governments recently pulling back.
On Monday, mayor and council in the Village of Anmore will hold a public hearing on a large-scale, multi-family development that could more than double the population of the tiny enclave on the shores of Indian Arm over the next 20 years.
Dr. Muthana Yacoub has been working as a family physician in Woodland Park, Colo., for six years now. But by November, he will be practising medicine in Colwood, B.C.
Controversy over BC Ferries’ decision to award a contract to a Chinese state-owned shipyard to build four new vessels has reached Ottawa.
When Chris Strickland first met Stevie the dog at a BBQ fundraiser for an animal rescue group, he could see that she couldn’t.
A B.C. Realtor who lost a court case against a former client earlier this year has now had his licence cancelled by the provincial real estate regulator.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has put up controls on the movements of birds around two commercial poultry farms experiencing the first outbreaks of virulent Newcastle disease in Canada in more than 50 years.