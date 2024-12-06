ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver lawyer suspended for submitting false documents in support of client’s $3.3M loan application

A Vancouver lawyer has admitted to improperly notarizing documents and solemnly declaring affidavits that contained information he knew was false in order to help a corporate client secure a $3.3-million loan from a U.S. bank.

Vancouver artist behind Google Doodle for National Indigenous Peoples Day

If you open Google on Saturday, art by a Vancouverite will show up on the homepage.

Tsleil-Waututh house post unveiled in downtown Vancouver on National Indigenous Peoples Day

To mark National Indigenous Peoples Day Saturday, a blessing ceremony was held for a new piece of public art that stands in the plaza outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in downtown Vancouver.

New record set during Multi Grouse Grind challenge

Kelowna resident Sean Green broke the record for most Grouse Grinds in a single day during the Multi Grouse Grind Challenge Friday, completing 21 ascents. (Photos courtesy of Grouse Mountain)

21 Grouse Grinds in a day: Kelowna man breaks record during fundraising challenge

There’s a new record for the most Grouse Grinds completed in a single day.

Flood watches, high streamflow advisories in effect in B.C. Interior

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for several regions in the Interior and adding high streamflow advisories for several others.

B.C. student created wildfire map during own evacuation from Manitoba fire zone

A geography student built an interactive website after fleeing from Flin Flon in late May.

Canadian aid worker calls for sustained investment in fighting global hunger on World Refugees Day

Nearly 300 million people around the world are at risk of starvation, according to the recently released Global Report on Food Crises.

Business groups push back ahead of Vancouver ‘carbon tax’ on commercial buildings

Carbon taxes are falling out of style, with the federal and provincial governments recently pulling back.

Tensions high in Village of Anmore as controversial development heads to public hearing

On Monday, mayor and council in the Village of Anmore will hold a public hearing on a large-scale, multi-family development that could more than double the population of the tiny enclave on the shores of Indian Arm over the next 20 years.

Why one U.S. doctor is moving to Vancouver Island

Dr. Muthana Yacoub has been working as a family physician in Woodland Park, Colo., for six years now. But by November, he will be practising medicine in Colwood, B.C.

Federal government condemns BC Ferries’ China deal

Controversy over BC Ferries’ decision to award a contract to a Chinese state-owned shipyard to build four new vessels has reached Ottawa.

‘She is full of life’: B.C. dog shares adventures and compassion after losing both eyes

When Chris Strickland first met Stevie the dog at a BBQ fundraiser for an animal rescue group, he could see that she couldn’t.

B.C. Realtor who ‘intentionally undermined’ client has licence cancelled, must pay $120K

A B.C. Realtor who lost a court case against a former client earlier this year has now had his licence cancelled by the provincial real estate regulator.

Control zones set up in Fraser Valley, B.C., after Newcastle disease detected

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has put up controls on the movements of birds around two commercial poultry farms experiencing the first outbreaks of virulent Newcastle disease in Canada in more than 50 years.