Vancouver

With hundreds awaiting organ donations, B.C. residents to see prompt on tax returns

By Andrew Weichel

Published

Health authorities in British Columbia say nearly 500 people in the province received a life-saving organ transplant in 2024. A liver is prepared for transport after it was been removed from an organ donor June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey