Vancouver

Whitecaps midfielder Jayden Nelson 'relentless and fearless' in return to MLS

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jayden Nelson (left) and Deportivo Saprissa's Ryan Bolanos (19) vie for the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Jayden Nelson wanted to make a big impression in his return to Major League Soccer. With four assists and a goal in his first two games for the Vancouver Whitecaps, he's done just that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns