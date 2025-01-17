ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

‘We’re sick of it’: Vancouver Canucks searching for answers amid slump

By The Canadian Press

Published

Los Angeles Kings' Alex Turcotte (15) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) as Filip Hronek (17) and Los Angeles' Phillip Danault (24) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairnsc (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.