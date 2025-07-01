ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

‘Violent dispute’ leaves 2 dead in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Todd Coyne

Published

The investigation is still in its early stages and the Abbotsford police will be handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (CTV News)
The investigation is still in its early stages and the Abbotsford police will be handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (CTV News)