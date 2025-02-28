ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps blank Saprissa 2-0, advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White (24) celebrates his goal against Deportivo Saprissa as Ralph Priso (13) runs behind during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.