ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver Rise add star Canadian midfielder Quinn to growing roster

Published

Seattle Reign midfielder Quinn, center, moves the ball against North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O'Sullivan (10) and midfielder Manaka Matsukubo (34) during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Seattle. Vancouver Rise FC signed Canadian midfielder Quinn to the roster ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.