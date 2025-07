Vancouver Island doctor Jonathan Kerr enters B.C. Greens leadership race

A Vancouver Island councillor and family doctor has announced his candidacy for the next B.C. Green Party leader. Jonathan Kerr, seen in this Wednesday, June 4, 2025, handout photo, says he will officially launch his campaign on Saturday with an event in Courtenay. He is a twice-elected Comox councillor and has been a family doctor for 17 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Jonathan Kerr (Mandatory Credit)