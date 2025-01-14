ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver human trafficker walks out on parole board hearing

By Michele Brunoro

Published

Convicted human trafficker flees hearing An angry Reza Moazami walked out on his parole board hearing after his request to adjourn it was denied.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.