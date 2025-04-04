ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

UVic’s overdose policies didn’t ‘meet the moment’ before student’s death: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

Sidney McIntyre-Starko, 18, died from an overdose at the University of Victoria. Her parents are pushing for change. (Image credit: sidneyshouldbehere.ca)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.