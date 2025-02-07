ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

'These Games are very unique': Invictus Games bring community, competition to B.C.

Published

Former Team Canada Invictus Games athlete Patrick Levis speaks with media during an announcement for the Invictus Games' medals in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.