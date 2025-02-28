ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Terry, Strome lead the surging Ducks' rally for a 5-2 victory over Canucks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.