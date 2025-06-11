ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Charges stayed in New Westminster stranger assault case

By Ian Holliday

Published

Photos provided by the New Westminster Police Department show the suspect in an alleged assault that occurred on Sept. 12, 2022.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.