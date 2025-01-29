ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

'Staggering' number of families struggle in B.C.'s system for disabled kids: advocate

Published

British Columbia's Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth listens during an online media availability, in Vancouver, B.C., July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.