ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Spring, icy snow bring danger to B.C. backcountry, outdoor experts say

By The Canadian Press

Published

Spring is a dangerous time to head into British Columbia's backcountry, outdoor experts warn, as sun and warm daytime temperatures melt snowpack that can become hard and treacherously slippery as it freezes again overnight. Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen with the north shore mountains in the distance after 21 centimetres of snow fell overnight, in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.