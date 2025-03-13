ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

'Several critical safety failures' behind B.C. workers death, WorkSafeBC says

By The Canadian Press

Published

WorkSafeBC says a worker killed in Vancouver last year when a concrete mould fell 26 storeys shouldn’t have been able to stand where she was. A load on a crane fell from the top of the building smashing multiple floors of the Oakridge Mall construction in Vancouver, B.C., on Feb. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns