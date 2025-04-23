ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

PWHL to announce Vancouver as first expansion franchise, source says

By The Associated Press

Published

Fans gather to watch the Montreal Victoire and the Toronto Sceptres warm up before a PWHL hockey game in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.