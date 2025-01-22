ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa dragging its feet on protecting endangered caribou: B.C. conservation groups

By The Canadian Press

Published

This photo provided by the British Columbia Forest Service shows part of the Southern Selkirk caribou herd moving north through the Selkirk Mountains near the Canada-U.S. border in November 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, AP, British Columbia Forest Service, Garry Beaudry


















