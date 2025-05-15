ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Officer with the Central Saanich, B.C., police charged with driving offence

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Central Saanich police vehicle is seen in Central Saanich, a district municipality in Greater Victoria, B.C., on December 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.