Multi-province bid pitched as a way for Canada to host Commonwealth Games

Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada are flanked by silver medallists Mariafe Artacho del Solara and Taliqua Clancy, left, from Australia and Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko of Vanuatu, bronze medallists, at the women's beach volleyball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan