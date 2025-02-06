ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Multi-province bid pitched as a way for Canada to host Commonwealth Games

By The Canadian Press

Published

Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada are flanked by silver medallists Mariafe Artacho del Solara and Taliqua Clancy, left, from Australia and Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko of Vanuatu, bronze medallists, at the women's beach volleyball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.