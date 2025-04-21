ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Mounties seize cocaine, cash in Kelowna, B.C.

By Todd Coyne

Published

Mounties obtained a warrant to search a home associated with the driver in the 550 block of Coronation Avenue, where investigators discovered three kilograms of cocaine and $14,00 in cash. (Handout)
Mounties obtained a warrant to search a home associated with the driver in the 550 block of Coronation Avenue, where investigators discovered three kilograms of cocaine and $14,00 in cash. (Handout)