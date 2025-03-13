Mountain biking groups 'stretched thin' with trail work as popularity grows

The outdoors were a refuge for many during the pandemic as people hit their local trail networks to mountain bike, hike, run and walk, but advocates in British Columbia say the value of trails isn't reflected in the level of support they receive. Betty Birrell, 76, rides her mountain bike on a trail while posing for a photograph, in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 9, 2024. Birrell has been mountain biking since about 1993, when she says it was an anomaly to see another woman riding through the lush forests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck