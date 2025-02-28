ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

More 'Buy BC' ads coming as Eby touts local food in response to U.S. tariff threat

By The Canadian Press

Published

British Columbia Premier David Eby says it has been "absolutely inspirational" to see people step up across the province and Canada to support homegrown businesses in response to the tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump. A worker prepares to pick tomatoes in a greenhouse at Windset Farms, in Delta, B.C., on January 24, 2025. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)