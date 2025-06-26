ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Kane relishes opportunity to play for hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) and Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) go after the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.